J. Cole Asks Kanye West To Clear Sample For ‘Friday Night Lights’ Track



J. Cole called on Kanye West to clear the sample for his Friday Night Lights record, “Villematic.” During his headlining performance at the 2023 Dreamville Fest on Sunday (April 2), Cole performed the track replacing the second verse with bars from “Johnny P’s Caddy.”

As the song ended, Jermaine showed Ye some love and asked the G.O.O.D Music boss for a favor. “Shout out to Kanye West,” Dreamville’s head honcho expressed after finishing the cut. “Please clear the sample for me, my brother. I appreciate it.” “Villematic” samples West’s “Devil in a New Dress” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Cole released his critically acclaimed tape for free on November 12, 2010. On the heels of signing with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Cole’s project would amass a million downloads on Datpiff and became one of the blog era’s crown jewels.

Cole asks for Ye to clear “Villematic” sample. pic.twitter.com/N9deac3Pz9 — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) April 3, 2023

Unfortunately for Cole’s diehard fans, the project has been missing from digital streaming platforms ever since. However, ahead of FNL’s 10th anniversary, Cole tweeted that he was planning on rereleasing his mixtape along with The Warm Up in the new streaming era.

“10 years ago The Warm Up dropped,” he said. “Thanks 2 all that have listened 2 the foundation of my whole journey. My catalogue on streaming services don’t even look right until this & FNL are up. Workin on it. Decade later and I’m still dreaming and tryna get better. God Bless.”

Kanye, who has had issues with Cole in the past, has yet to respond to the emcee’s request.