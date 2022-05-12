Skip to main content
J. Cole Attends Super Fan’s College Graduation

Cierra Bosarge shared photos from the event using the lyrics from Cole's 2011 song "Nobody's Perfect."

J. Cole performs
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

J. Cole attended the college graduation of a fan he met nearly a decade ago. According to Complex, on Wednesday (May 11) the chart-topping rapper was present for the commencement ceremony at Rowan University to celebrate Cierra Bosarge as she walked across the stage.

She shared photos from the event using the lyrics from his 2011 song “Nobody’s Perfect,” which features Missy Elliott.

The support-driven relationship was sparked in 2013 when Bosarge was a high school student. In 2013, she called a radio station and expressed her desire to have J. Cole wish her a happy birthday. From there, the rapper called the then-teenager and set up a meeting three months after her initial inquiry. It was then when Bosarge shared a letter she had written for him years prior, asking him to attend her high school graduation.

“In the letter it says all I went through,” Bosarge shared at the time with Complex. “With being adopted, my parents being hooked on drugs, in and out of prison. At the time both parents were in prison so I asked him could he come to my graduation since they can’t.”

Two years later, the “Power Trip” rapper showed up at Bosarge’s high school graduation as she kept her promise of getting accepted into a four-year university.

Bosarge has since updated her profile picture on Twitter to a photo of her and the Dreamville rapper from her latest achievement.

