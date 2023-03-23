J. Cole Attends Queens Rapper’s Listening Session In NYC Projects

Rapper J. Cole attends the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets at Scotiabank Arena on January 10, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

J. Cole continues to lend his ear, time, and support to aspiring artists. The rapper recently attended the listening session of a rising Queens rapper, which took place inside of the lobby of what appears to be a NYCHA project building, presumably in the borough.

On Wednesday (March 22), the artist, Ty Trilly, posted footage on social media of the superstar bobbing his head and listening intently as his song “Adapt” plays in the background. “Cole pulled up on me To hear my new sh*t, No Meetings in the city straight Raw block sh*t,” the up-and-comer wrote in the caption of an Instagram post with the accompanying clip. “Appreciate You @realcoleworld , It’s up From Here !!” According to the posts hashtags, the gathering likely took place in Southside Jamaica, Queens, inside of South Jamaica Houses, commonly referred to as the ’40 Projects.’

At one point in the clip, Trilly informs Cole that the song is unfinished and that he hasn’t recorded a second verse on it, to which the North Carolina native argues is unnecessary. “You don’t even need it, ni**a” Cole tells Trilly. Shoot the sh*t, put that bi**h out, next! ‘Cause they gon’ feel it. And they gon’ feel the next one, I swear to God.”

He continued, adding that he understands the upstart’s point of view, creatively. “I know what you mean like, ‘Man, I probably need a second verse.’ No, ni**a. Just that! Shoot the video, put that bi**h out, it’s gon’ land on the people it’s supposed to land on.”

In a separate IG post uploaded by photographer and videographer Pasta On Da Lenz, Cole gives words of advice to Pasta, Trilly and others about using urgency and teamwork to get their movement off the ground. “I’m shooting that sh*t, I’ma go with my ni**a — what is it? Pasta on the what? Pasta On Da Lenz. And I’m taking it to the crib, we gon’ edit this sh*t and I’m putting it out, bro!”

He adds, “Y’all ni**as got a whole f**king — it’s already a network over here. You ni**as just gotta come together, you know what I mean? There’s too many people right here to not have the network.” In the caption of his Instagram Story, Pasta On Da Lenz thanked Cole for the free game he doled out, referring to him as “The Truth.”