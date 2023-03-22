J. Cole Admits He Began Smoking Cigarettes At Age 6

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Lead By Example with Bob Myers, J. Cole sat down to speak about his life story and revealed that he began smoking cigarettes at six years old.

Four minutes into the hour-long conversation, Myers and Cole began to speak about “disciplinary action,” with the former asking what’s the craziest thing he’s ever done as a kid that needed to be “corrected.” The KOD emcee responded to the Golden State Warriors general manager, revealing that he used to smoke “regularly” as a young boy in an attempt to be cool.

“At 6 years old, I was smoking cigarettes regularly around the neighborhood. I was always hanging around the older kids in the neighborhood,” he said. “They were smoking, and I was young and fearless and trying to be cool. So, it was like, ‘Oh, y’all smoking. Let me see that.”

The Off-Season entertainer stated that his mother had no idea what he was doing until his big brother Zach caught him in the act and told their guardian.

“She was like, ‘Say something. I was like, ‘What do you mean, say something?’ and when I said it she bent down, she smelled the cigarette smoke on my breath. After that, I didn’t need much correction, I became a self-corrector,” he continued. “That was the first time I became aware that, ‘Oh, my actions can hurt someone else.'”

Fans of the acclaimed rhymer may find the new information familiar. The North Carolina native previously alluded to smoking at age six during his guest verse on Royce Da 5’9″s 2018 cut, “Boblo Boat,” but stated that he would go into detail about the ordeal at another time.

“We had no Boblo boat/But I could note those times just like a Bible quote/B.C., before cell phones, the first time I would smoke/I was six years old, but that’s for another chapter,” he spits without going into full detail. “That’s for another story, to God be the glory/I made it out unscathed, and now I sunbathe/With my son in Tanzanian sunrays thinking ’bout dumb days/Thinking ’bout dumb days.”

Elsewhere, Cole recently dropped a new track with BTS’ J-Hope entitled “On The Street,” which he detailed as an exciting moment.

During a behind-the-scenes video for the mentioned cut, J-Hope talks about making the track with Cole, referring to him as his muse, with the opportunity to make his “childhood dream come true.”

Dreamville’s leader then mirrors the South Korean artist’s sentiments, stating that “its a blessing to be here” with the global star.