J. Cole Advises Upcoming NYC Artist After Discovering Their Music

J. Cole watches the action during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

J. Cole wants to uplift the next generation of artists, and New York City’s Paris Bryant was his first student. On Monday (July 17), Paris shared Instagram direct messages between himself and Cole, showing the modern Hip-Hop great giving the young talent his props.

Towards the end of his affirmation barrage, the North Carolina emcee told Bryant to send him his number so he could give him more advice on the phone.

“Yoooooo, just heard your song,” J. Cole wrote to Bryant in an Instagram direct message. “I love it. I have a note that I feel like might be helpful. Also saw all your messages from before. Crazy how life work!!! Much love young brother, and I pray for all the best for you. Send me a number, and I’ll give you a call to share the note I had.”

Paris excitedly responded to Jermaine, voicing his gratitude for the rapper taking his time to respond. “YOU RESPONDED… no way I appreciate that, bro that’s soooo real; my heart stopped. I was just texting you again to ask if you wanted to hear my applying pressure freestyle, but that’s crazy bruh…that’s soo real, like man.”

Paris’ Cole co-sign may be a feat of extraordinary manifestation. During a 2021 interview with KAZI Magazine, the young rapper told the outlet that The Off-Season veteran was the reason he picked up a microphone. “The biggest influence to me was definitely J. Cole,” he said. “He actually made me want to rap and stuff like that. He actually reached out to me a few months back, and it was so cool to have someone you look up to reach back out to you.”

Paris Bryant’s notoriety has been slowly climbing, as he dropped his latest single, “2 DOORS” on July 7, 2023. Bryant recently issued his project, A Trip to Paris, in May 2022 on Cinematic Music Group.