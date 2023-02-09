J. Prince Calls Offset A “Snake,” Offset And Cardi B Respond

The war of words between J. Prince and Offset continues to heat up, as the rap mogul has issued his latest statement addressing his ongoing beef with the Migos member.

On Wednesday (Feb. 8), the 58-year-old lashed out at Offset over comments allegedly made by the “Clout” rapper regarding the Prince family’s rumored connection to the murder of late rap star, Takeoff.

“This clown Offset suffering from being a fake motherf**ker disease,” Prince said in an audio clip shared on social media. “He wanna play victim now, but he was a volunteer when he spoke threats about me and my family name in his mouth about what he gonna do. ‘Why you didn’t call me to talk?’ is the twist he wanna use. Tell lies in your woman’s ear, ni**a. I don’t have time to listen to weak sh*t. Now you wanna fake in front of a camera, trying to hide behind Takeoff’s mother when I’ve shown nothing but respect for her and her family. See, boy, you acting like you’re a part of a family that don’t really f**k with you because you’re a snake.”

The Rap-A-Lot Records founder then recalled instances in which he claims Offset sought out his protection and counsel on behalf of his wife Cardi B, as well as during his beef with Texas rapper Sauce Walka. “Remember we talked when you got your a** whooped in Atlanta? You forgot?” Prince asked. “Remember when you called upon me and I came to L.A. and met with you because you was nervous about your wife performing because she had them issues about using the word ‘flu’? You forgot? Remember when you and Sauce Walka was beefing and you wanted me to stomp that bullsh*t? You forgot that too? I can go on, but I think you remember now.”

The Houston native went on to reference the rumored fight between Offset and Quavo backstage at the GRAMMYs prior to the latter’s performance of “Without You” during the “In Memoriam” portion of the award show. According to reports, Quavo refused to allow Offset to enter the stage for the performance, resulting in an alleged physical altercation between the two.

“See this is the reason I say blood make you kin and loyalty make you family because of motherf**kers like you that have stuck a knife in the back of the ones you call your brother,” Prince continued. “Explain—since you’re a real ass ni**a—explain to the people the real reason why you weren’t on that stage at the Grammys with Quavo, who you call your brother, for the tribute. You ain’t man enough to do that because you what we call a ‘tender d**k ni**a.’ Takeoff, Quavo, and the family wasn’t f**kin’ with you for a while before his passing and still don’t fuck with you because you a rattlesnake ni**a. Quavo been letting you make it because he gotta good heart.”

Offset and Quavo of Migos attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

The tenured music exec then aimed more threatening words at Offset, warning him of the repercussions of becoming his opposition and responding to the rapper sarcastically for comparing Prince to infamous mob boss John Gotti.

“It’s consequences when you f**k with me. I don’t have no heart for no snake, and I give you what you ask for,” he said. “And by the way, I don’t think I’m no John Gotti. That ain’t who I looked up to. It’s no secret who my OG is: the flag you perpetrate with. Homie, you better go do what you do best. Write some rhymes and quit playing gangsta. I don’t want no trouble, peace.”

Prince also addressed Offset in the post’s caption while defending his own actions and character. “A MESSAGE TO THE MAN THATS OFF,” he wrote. “To those of you that still live on principles over emotions that know and respect me it’s all good. I don’t care about the media hoes; they eat sh*t for a living. We live on different planets and breathe different air if you know what I mean. I only display loyalty and friendship to my brothers and sisters until they show me they’re unworthy. Never been a bully or lived a life where I abused my power on the weak. No matter what you heard; it’s cap. I’m glad I’m not one of those individuals that my family has to hold their head down when my name is mentioned. So excuse me while I deal with these clowns because ain’t nobody gonna tell them the truth like I’m a give it to them.”

The southern pioneer’s message got back to Offset, who responded to Prince’s claims by accusing him of being an informant and working with the police. He also vowed to not speak on the subject again moving forward. “Never needed you for no smoke u da police all mouth with no proof just fairy tales,” the Atlanta native wrote on Twitter, adding “let this be the last time we speak on this.”

The hitmaker’s wife, Cardi B, also appeared to issue her own response to Prince’s words, simply writing “BIG LIES” in a Twitter post of her own.

