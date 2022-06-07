J. Prince Blasts Wack 100 For Stealing From Larry Hoover’s Family, Says He Wants “All The Smoke”

An ongoing war of words between legendary rap mogul and entrepreneur J. Prince and Hip-Hop manager Wack 100 continues to boil over, as Prince recently lashed out at Wack 100 during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

Prince, who was accompanied on the show by fellow guest Larry Hoover Jr., expounded on his issues with Wack during his interview, calling him out for previous comments made about late rap stars 2Pac and Nipsey Hussle, as well as respected rap luminaries like Big U, Master P, and Meek Mill.

“I’m a ni**a that stand for the culture,” Prince tells cohosts Gillie Da King and Wallo267. “I love the Hip Hop culture. You know, I put in a lot of work. I put in a lot of work where the Hip Hop culture is concerned. I blazed a trail. When I see one trying to sh*t on 2Pac, trying to sh*t on Nipsey, trying to sh*t on the homie Big U out there, trying to sh*t on Master P — good ni**as, real ni**as — Meek Mill.”

The Rap-A-Lot Records founder also referenced Wack 100’s managerial relationship with rapper 6ix9ine, who has been subjected to widespread scrutiny due to his cooperation in the federal investigation of the Nine Trey Bloods in exchange for a reduced sentence.

“I see a n-gga get on a podcast with another rat and go off on 21 Savage,” Prince says of Wack’s viral Clubhouse debate with the Atlanta rapper. “I’m like, ‘Oh this n-gga got diarrhea of the mouth.’ He like full of shit, right. He the type of n-gga that will take a shit in the bed and blame it on the baby. Imagine that. You take a raw shit in the bed and say, ‘That’s the baby shit.’ This is how he go about trying to change the narrative and different shit about the truth.”

Prince continued his tirade, referring to Wack 100 as a member of law enforcement amid other disparaging slights. “What be real cold about it is, some people get lost along the way, and they’ll roll off a cliff with Officer Rat 100,” he continues. “I don’t like the shit, man. I’m gonna calm down and let y’all talk. I don’t believe in using a rat. Some ni**as call ‘em punks. I remember calling ‘em sissies. He like a sissy to me. He’s a sissified ni**a to me. Just for the record, I want all the smoke that one talking about. I know how to put all that out.”

The rift between Prince and Wack 100 stems from Wack 100’s involvement with a woman named Karen Chapman, who’s being accused of stealing an interview of incarcerated Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover, which was granted at the behest of his family. According to Prince, Wack has partnered with Chapman in an attempt to sell the footage of the interview back to the Hoover family, which goes against the parties’ alleged previously discussed agreement.

“It’s no secret that I, along with the Hoover family, lawyers, and friends are fighting hard for Larry Hoover’s freedom,” Prince said in a clip posted on social media in May. “Meanwhile, this dude Wack and Karen Chapman, has taken the position to work against the Hoover family by trying to monetize off his name and whole footage that could contribute to his freedom.”

Accusing Chapman of drawing up a fake contract in an attempt to claim ownership over his life rights, Prince deems Wack and Chapman’s actions as disrespectful and gives warning to any entity looking to purchase the footage in question.

“She decided to run off with the interview and a fake fraud contract claiming Larry Hoover signed all his rights away for nothing,” he said. “Larry Hoover is far from being a dummy, so for Wack and Karen to be taking a position on disrespecting the Hoover family by attempting to sell Larry Hoover’s likeness without the family’s permission is a mistake — for whomever [is] considering buying it.”

Wack 100, who responded to Prince’s initial comments with an Instagram post of screenshots of an alleged text conversation between the two, was more direct this time around, threatening to assault the Houston legend and even going as far as bringing Gillie Da King and Wall267 into the fray in a clip that surfaced on Monday (June 6).

Check out Wack 100’s Instagram post and additional comments below.



