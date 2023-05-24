Ja Morant Posts, Deletes Cryptic Concerning Instagram Messages

Injured Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies stands on the side of the court during the second half of Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on May 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Ja Morant posted cryptic messages to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (May 24). The Memphis Grizzlies star posted four stories to his 9 million followers showing love to his family before abruptly ending the homage.

“Love ya ma, love ya pops…[Kaari], you da greatest baby girl love ya. Bye,” Morant, 23, posted. Since being initially uploaded, the posts have been scrubbed from his IG.

The Grizzlies star athlete was suspended after he was seen brandishing a firearm in a viral IG video for a second time. He can be seen rapping along to an NBA YoungBoy song in the car with his friend, Davonte Pack.

Ja Morant’s Instagram story:



“Love ya ma ?”

“Love ya pops ?”

“You da greatest baby girl ? love ya”

“Bye.”



Stay strong, Ja ? pic.twitter.com/hur6UJnRby — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) May 24, 2023

After Pack throws up a gun sign with his hands, the camera pans to the player, who pulls out a real gun. Davonte immediately pulls the camera away from the NBA player in what seems like an attempt to not show him with the firearm. The footage has since been deleted.

On Tuesday (May 16), the basketball phenom made his first public statement, taking full accountability for his actions. “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” the NBA All-Star typed in his statement. “This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

His statement arrived hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the incident with ESPN. “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw that video this weekend,” Silver expressed. “Now, we’re in the process of investigating it, and we’ll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”