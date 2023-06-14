Ja Morant Ignored Lil Wayne’s Help After Gun Controversy, Skip Bayless Claims

Ja Morant has dashed Lil Wayne’s attempt to help the young superstar, according to Skip Bayless.

During an episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the talking head spoke about an exchange he had with the New Orleans rapper about Morant. He explained that Weezy’s “personal experiences” inspired him to want to get in contact with the Memphis Grizzlies’ star amid his gun controversy.

“Lil Wayne – I said this on a previous podcast, texted me, he said, ‘Hey, can you connect me with Ja? Because I could help him. I’ve been there, I’ve done all this, I’ve wound up in prison on Rikers Island. I know what happens. I know where you can go wrong, and I know what’s right.’ I said ‘I’ll try.'”

As he continued, Skip stated he then reached out to Morant personally to let him know that Wayne was trying to get in touch. However, the NBA player never responded to his text message. “I reached out to Ja. ‘Would you sit with Lil Wayne? Would you talk with Lil Wayne?’ Wayne would fly to him; he’d fly to Memphis in a heartbeat… I got nothing back from Ja. Didn’t expect anything back.”

I tried, unsuccessfully, to connect Lil Wayne with Ja Morant. I know Wayne would fly to Memphis in a heartbeat.pic.twitter.com/4H4Z4V0I8t — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 12, 2023

And this isn’t the first time Lil Wayne expressed a desire to help the 23-year-old. In May 2023, the “Kan’t Nobody” emcee spoke with All The Smoke podcast about Ja’s recent gun issue.

When the GRAMMY award winner was asked about his thoughts regarding the Nike athlete, he “put himself in his shoes” to relate.

“The best I could do is remember when I was younger and my homies, my squad, my ni**as around me, at the age where they don’t have money,” he said. “I’m the one with the money, and I don’t even know how much money I’ll end up with, but I’m the one with some money in my pocket — I know I got a bright future.”

“Do y’all know that boy? ‘Cause I don’t,” he continued later in the interview. “I know him from dunking and jumping, and I only started knowing him when I started paying attention to him in his last year of college. He come from like a town with 3,000 people…You expect him to be responsible? Now we tripping. That’s magic. ‘Cause I could tell you now, I come from a real well-raised, beautiful mother, nice. My mama would bust her a** to make sure everything around me was nice, and I still was a knucklehead. I shot myself.”

Lil Wayne shares his thoughts on Ja Morant on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson pic.twitter.com/rmeXA7MtZ2 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 19, 2023

Watch the clip above.