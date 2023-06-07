Ja Morant’s Camp Alleges Firearm In Instagram Video Was A Toy

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Ja Morant’s camp alleges that the gun in his most recent controversial Instagram video wasn’t real, The Breakfast Club reports.

Guest host Claudia Jones revealed the new information on the show on Monday (June 5), expressing that the firearm was a toy replica. Jones explained how he wound up with the fake handgun in the video and asserted that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver knows about the info and is still pursuing a hefty suspension.

“My sources say that the relative in the back of the car in the back seat had a toy gun in the car,” Jordan said. “The gun is not real, and (the relative) was playing around with it. Passed it to Ja, and that got caught on the live he had in his hand. The video was sent to Adam Silver, NBA, allegedly.”

“They have it, and they said the gun looks extremely fake like it’s obviously a toy gun. But according to my source, allegedly, Adam Silver is still gonna go through with the suspension. Looking like it should be about 30 games even though they know it as a toy gun.”

The Memphis Grizzlies star was caught in the Instagram clip in May 2023 rapping along to music while in the car with his friend, Davonte Pack. As the two turned up to the song, the NBA star began brandishing a firearm before his friend moved the camera away from Ja.

Morant, 23, offered a public statement following the incident, taking full accountability for his actions. “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” he typed. “This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

The former Murray State player’s statement arrived hours after Silver addressed the incident with ESPN. “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw that video this weekend,” Adam expressed. “Now, we’re in the process of investigating it, and we’ll figure out exactly what happened the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”