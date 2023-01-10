Ja Rule’s Team Reacts To 50 Cent’s Music Being Played At His Concert

Ja Rule’s feud with 50 Cent continues to haunt him, as the rapper was recently subjected to having his longtime rival’s biggest hit played at a venue where he was set to perform. Footage surfaced of Fif’s seismic 2002 smash “In Da Club” blaring through the speakers while Ja was preparing for his set at the Power 106.9 Jingle Jam concert in Omaha, Nebraska.

A fan attending the show, which took place on Dec. 10 at the Baxter Arena, shared a clip of members of Ja’s team scrambling to get the song taken off while voicing his amusement at the seemingly intended snafu. “Only in Omaha they gon’ play 50 at Ja Rule sh*t,” the concert-goer said. “They trying to get it cut off right now… That ni**a 50’s still winning!”

In the background, voices can be heard stating their displeasure, with one person demanding for the DJ to “cut that sh*t off.” Another attendee also commented on the blooper via social media, writing, “Ja Rule out there 20 years later and still getting done in by 50 Cent” in the caption of their own tweet.

Ja Rule appearing to be trolled with his arch-nemesis’ music is just the latest instance of the rap legend being reminded of his beef with Fif by proxy of a performance. In 2018, The Murder Inc. rapper shot down claims that Fif purchased 200 tickets to one of his shows in order to keep the front rows empty.

“Even the thought of it is still stupid, because ni**a, all you did if you did that, was put money in my pocket.,” Rule said at the time. “And what you think the promoter is going to do? Have an empty venue? You let ni**as in free or charge them again! It’s the dumbest sh*t ever, yo. But yeah, it’s cap. Never happened.”

While the bad blood between the two continues to run deep, both artists have been enjoying big wins as of late. Last November, Rule’s ICONN Live App debuted on Apple TV, while 50’s Starz series BMF recently aired its Season 2 premiere this past Friday (Jan. 6).