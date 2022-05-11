Ja Rule Gives Lil’ Kim Credit For Influencing And Paving The Way For Female Rappers

The presence of women at the forefront of Hip-Hop is as evident as ever, with multiple established and rising stars playing a pivotal part in creating the music and cultivating the style helping to move the culture. However, in spite of these contributions, Ja Rule still feels the ladies continue to struggle to get their just due, which he addressed during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Monday (May 9).

When discussing the lack of female candidates in the Mt. Rushmore of rappers debate and other lists historically dominated by men, the Queens native named rap legend Lil’ Kim as an example of someone who hasn’t gotten her just due for influencing and paving the way for female rappers of today.

“Let’s talk about Lil’ Kim,” began the veteran hitmaker. “When you look at the Cardis and the Nickis and the Megans—every female. And then go listen to the Hard Core album. I understand why she’s so revered like that. That album is crazy. And she’s spitting on that album. She’s going on that album! So I get it when these females are like, ‘Yo, Kim was it for me.’ I get it now.”

Furthermore, Ja also revealed that he’s aiming to have Kim perform her classic 1996 debut, Hard Core, in its entirety in a future edition of his Vibes concert series, under which he taps seminal acts to perform their most popular and acclaimed bodies of work live.

The “New York” rapper isn’t the only artist to publicly give the Queen Bee her flowers as of late. During an interview in March, longtime Lil’ Kim rival Nicki Minaj shouted out her Brooklyn counterpart for her role as a style icon during the height of her career.

“The same way I feel I should have already been on the cover of American Vogue, so should have Lil’ Kim,” Nicki said at the time. “If we being all the way a thousand. If this is what your magazine represents, influence…” She added, “Because when myself or Lil’ Kim goes on the internet, every day we see our influence. We will see our influence. So, I’m not gonna say it’s about me only and not give that woman her dues.”

Watch Ja Rule’s full interview on The Breakfast Club below.