Ja Rule Claps Back At 50 Cent And Minnesota Timberwolves Over “Curse” Comments

Ja Rule has responded to jabs made by 50 Cent promising to lift the “curse” Ja placed over the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves franchise. The “curse” was initially handed down in 2019 over remarks by the Timberwolves’ social media team regarding an underwhelming halftime show performance by the rapper during a matchup between the Wolves and Milwaukee Bucks. The Hollis, Queens native recently reacted to the media mogul’s remarks in the comment section of a post on the Timberwolves’ social media account poking fun at his 2019 halftime performance, which went viral and received mixed-reactions.

“#RENTFREE” the 47-year-old wrote, referring to 50’s apparent fixation with him. “Only thing Curtis lifting is his skirt. 50 been on my d**k. He love my style lmao!” Rule added, borrowing lyrics from Nas’ 2001 track “Ether” before vowing to continue the Timberwolves’ bad fortunes. “And now the curse has been extended,” the hitmaker warned the organization.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Ja Rule performs for NYC: Supermodels Unlimited Magazine presents The Supermodel Project at NYFW on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine)

The “Holla” rapper’s retort comes amid 50 Cent’s digs at his longtime foe regarding his infamous 2019 set in Milwaukee during the Bucks’ matchup against the Timberwolves. The show included multiple technical difficulties, resulting in attendees and viewers lambasting the performance, resulting in Rule voicing his displeasure on social media. “Y’all really be on my d*k. Let’s be CLEAR,” he wrote. “My sound was f**ked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to. But I rocked that bi**h… thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues.”

Being that the Murder Inc. star was rocking a Milwaukee Bucks jersey during his performance, the Timberwolves’ social media account took the opportunity to add insult to injury, poking fun at Rule by claiming that they too “were scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!!”

We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!! pic.twitter.com/l9rhElC52d — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2019

In response, Ja cast ill will on the Timberwolves franchise, warning that they would be cursed and not win their first NBA championship for at least three more decades due to their slight against him. “You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way. Your CURSED NOW!!!!” he wrote. “You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years…AND KAT IS LEAVING!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE! Kiss of death.”

50 — who inked a partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves for his Sire Spirits brand to be the official champagne and spirits brand of the organization — recently revived the topic of Rule’s halftime performance and “curse” over the franchise. “There’s a curse on the Timberwolves because somebody made a mistake and let Ja Rule perform at the halftime show,” the 47-year-old says in the clip.

“And it was the worst sh*t that ever happened. Right? But what happened is he cursed the Timberwolves. So, now we’re gonna get rid of the Timberwolves curse. I’ve got a whole ritual planned to break the curse. So everybody get ready to follow it. You gonna get a chance to see what I do when the curse is broken. Timberwolves, let’s go. On three. One, two…[claps].”

See an additional social media post of 50 Cent speaking on Ja Rule’s “curse” of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise below.