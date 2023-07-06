Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Once Told Young Thug That He’s “His Inspiration”

founder Jack Dorsey once told Young Thug that the rapper is his “inspiration” while crossing each others paths at a music festival a few years back. During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Rolling Loud co-founder Matt Zingler recalled the moment Dorsey and Thugger met backstage at a concert, with Zingler introducing the two. However, he remembers the exchange as being “awkward,” as the rap star was unaware of who Dorsey was.

“[Thug is] like, ‘Who’s the guy?’ It’s just [Thug] and his girl,” Zingler, who was accompanied by Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif, told Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. “I’m like, ‘The guy from Twitter.’ He’s like, ‘Oh bluebird, bring him in.’ So I bring him in, and Thug like, doesn’t know him. So I’m in between him and Thug, I’m like, ‘Hey Thug, this is Jack.'”

He then says that Dorsey began to praise the Atlanta rapper, acknowledging the impact Thugger’s music and artistry had on him over the years. “Jack’s like, ‘You’re my inspiration,'” Zingler continued. “And I’m sitting there, I’m like, ‘How the f**k is Jack inspired by Thug?’ But genuinely, Jack loves Thug on a weird level of like [being] influenced by music, everything. He’s obsessed with Thug.”

In response to Dorsey’s gracious words, Zingler says Thug remained nonplussed, creating an uncomfortably quiet moment for all parties present. “It was so awkward because Thug doesn’t take compliments that well,” he said. “So Thug’s like super quiet, and then it was so f**king awkward for me. I dipped on Thug.”

Young Thug is currently facing charges in the YSL RICO case that was handed down in 2022, including conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), participation in criminal street gang activity, violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. If convicted of the charges, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

In June, the hitmaker released BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, his first project from behind bars. The album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, was executive produced by Metro Boomin and features appearances from Drake, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and more.

Listen to Young Thug’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS below.