Jack Harlow Delivers “First Class” Performance With Brandy And Lil Wayne At 2022 BET Awards

Jack Harlow and Brandy perform at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Only a month after releasing his first No. 1 album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow performed at the 2022 BET Awards, where he ran through “Poison,” featuring Lil Wayne from his latest album. As the stage evolved into a house party setting, DJ Drama briefly introduced himself before the camera panned towards the back where Harlow was seated and began spitting his verse. After Harlow completed his verse, Lil Wayne began his sixteen bars, rhyming in a cadence reminiscent of his flow from Tha Carter III cut, “Mrs. Officer.”

After their performance of “Poison,” Jack Harlow made his way to the center stage as the lights shifted to a white hue. The Louisville rapper was joined by backup dancers dressed in all-black attire as he went straight into his viral hit, “First Class.” Then, to the surprise of everyone in the Microsoft Theater, Brandy aka B Rocka made her way to the stage to perform a verse from her version of Jack’s hit song, which was firstly released as a diss to the rapper for not recognizing her voice in an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning.

at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Variety

“Allow me to reintroduce myself/ My name is world-famous/ One of the greatest/ Living legend/ Did I mention my resume is amazing,” Brandy confidently rapped during her performance alongside the “Nail Tech” rapper. “This Black excellence at its finest/ Don’t call me Brandy no more/ Call me your highness.”

Before his performance, Jack Harlow arrived at the 2022 BET Awards draped in a Lil Nas X t-shirt to show his support for the rapper. Lil Nas X wasn’t nominated for any accolades at this year’s award show, which resulted in Nas X accusing the network of “homophobia.” Nevertheless, Jack Harlow was featured on Lil Nas X’s chart-busting single, “Industry Baby,” and they have since fostered a tight working relationship.

Jack Harlow at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety

The Louisville rapper is set to begin his “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour” on September 5, 2022, at Cincinnatti’s Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

Brandy joins Jack Harlow on stage for his performance of “First Class” at the 2022 #BETAwards. https://t.co/unomemyfAZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2022

