Jack Harlow Calls For Firing Of Officer Seen Assaulting Black Woman At Atlanta Concert

Louisville rapper Jack Harlow issued a call-to-action after sharing a video featuring an intense interaction between a fan and law enforcement. The 13-second clip begins with the woman and officers in a verbal altercation before things got physical.

In the video posted on Instagram, a woman is shown being physically assaulted by Cobb County police officers as she exclaims, “All I wanted to do was go to a Jack Harlow concert…y’all are acting like I’m doing something bad!”

The “What’s Poppin” rapper shared his disdain for the police’s actions with a lengthy caption coinciding with the video. He even called for the police officers involved to be fired.

“This video came to my attention a few hours ago. When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately…” he wrote. “I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants. But that’s not enough and its not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face.”

He continued, “The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can. Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening. I look out in the crowd every night and see black women in my front row…screaming my lyrics, traveling to see me, supporting me, riding for me. I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know – I am so sorry. I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so fu**ing fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer.”

The 23-year-old rapper is set to go on an extended leg of his sold-out Crème De La Crème Tour, presented by Rolling Loud and Live Nation. Beginning in January 2022, he will perform seven California shows including stages in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Oakland.

“The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously,” said a representative of the Georgia police force in a statement to TMZ. “We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken.”

