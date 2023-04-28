Jack Harlow Says He’s The “Hardest” White Rapper Since Eminem

Jack Harlow has stirred up a debate among Hip-Hop fans after declaring himself the “hardest” white rap artist since Eminem. The Louisville, Ky. native, who released his new mixtape Jackman on Friday (April 28), made the lofty claim on the song “They Don’t Love It,” comparing himself to the legendary “Rap God.”

“Ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever/ The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters,” Harlow raps on the Hollywood Cole-produced track’s first verse. “And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then/ They ain’t cut from the same thread like him/ They don’t study, doin’ work to get ahead like him/ They don’t toss and turn in the f**kin’ bed like him.”

The lyrics in question slyly reference Em’s opening stanza on his classic 2002 cut “Lose Yourself,” on which the Detroit native rhymes about vomiting his mother’s spaghetti dish out of nervousness prior to hitting the stage for a rap battle.

The song, which was released as the lead-single from the 8 Mile soundtrack, was a massive hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning the rapper his first chart-topping single. “Lose Yourself” also received widespread critical acclaim. It was the first rap song to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song and Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Solo Performance.

Jack Harlow’s Jackman mixtape is his first release since 2022’s Come Home the Kids Miss You. The project, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, produced the smash singles “First Class” and “Nail Tech” and included appearances from Drake, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne.

Jack Harlow attends Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In addition to Jackman, Harlow has made waves with his starring role in the forthcoming White Men Can’t Jump remake, which will also feature appearances by Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, and Myles Bullock. The film, which will be released on Hulu on May 19, also stars late actor Lance Riddick in what was his last movie role prior to his passing in March 2023.

Watch the White Men Can’t Jump trailer below.