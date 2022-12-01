Jack Harlow Sets Las Vegas Residency For 2023

Jack Harlow performs onstage during iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena on November 29, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jack Harlow will be taking his “First Class” talents to Las Vegas in 2023.

On Tuesday (Nov. 29), Resorts World Las Vegas took to its social media to announce the Kentucky native as Zouk Nightclub’s latest resident performer with at least two planned shows up his sleeve.

Along with DJ Maria Romano, Harlow is scheduled to return to Zouk on Mar. 18 and May 27, 2023. Previously, the multi-hyphenate graced the nightclub’s stage in Sept. 2022 and gushed about his experience working with the Vegas-based show in the announcement’s press release.

“I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022,” the crossover star said. “The energy was electric, and I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023. See y’all there!”

Tickets are on sale now, with general admission starting at $30 for women and $50 for men and VIP entries costing $100 for both men and women. For those looking for the premium experience, Zouk Las Vegas offers fans the option to reserve tables with a starting price of $3,000.

Ronn Nicolli, vice president of Zouk Group Las Vegas, spoke about Harlow and their decision to welcome him back to their establishment in the new year. Nicolli cited “chart dominance” as a contributing factor to their decision.

“Jack Harlow has continued to dominate the charts, and we are thrilled to have him within the Zouk Group family as we head into 2023,” said Nicolli in a press release. “We’ve curated an unparalleled roster of headlining talent, and we look forward to continuing to provide an epic experience for guests.”

In addition to the Zouk Las Vegas residency, the Grammy-nominated artist will finish 2022 as a part of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball tour, performing in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and Boston.