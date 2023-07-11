Jack Harlow Unveils Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In Las Vegas

Jack Harlow has been honored by Madame Tussauds with his own wax figure. On Monday (July 10), the rap star was present at the unveiling of the statue, which will be located at Madame Tussauds’ Las Vegas location. In a clip posted on Madame Tussauds’ Instagram account, Harlow can be seen catching his first glimpse of the wax figure, which he notes has a strikingly accurate resemblance to him.

“Damn! Wow… he’s just beautiful, Jesus,” the hitmaker joked. “That is crazy. Is this mine? Everything just looks like he’s about to come to life. It’s good. He’s cut. I just wanna knock his a** over, you know?”

According to Harlow, he was uncertain of whether he’d be pleased with how his likeness would be depicted by the museum. However, he voiced his satisfaction with the final product and appeared genuinely shocked by the museum’s craftsmanship. “Way, way exceeded my expectations,” the Generation Now rapper added. “I was worried I was going to see him and be like, ‘OK, this is funny because it’s an attempt,’ but it looks just like me for real.”

The burgeoning actor’s wax figure comes clad in the same suit he had on in his “Churchill Downs” music video, as well as accessories including a Rolex watch, studded earrings, and a chain with a bejeweled Kentucky state pendant.

Linsey Stiglic, marketing manager for Madame Tussauds Lad Vegas, spoke on Harlow’s inclusion at the location being a no-brainer. “Jack Harlow’s new figure is a perfect addition to our museum,” said Stiglic in a press release. “His confidence, humor, and of course, music is admired by all, and we’re so thrilled to welcome him to our Las Vegas attraction.”

Harlow is just the latest in a growing list of rap artists who’ve had their own wax figures unveiled by Madame Tussauds. Other stars who’ve recently received wax figures include Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X.

See Jack Harlow’s Madame Tussauds wax figure below.