Jackie Chan Teases ‘Rush Hour 4’

On Thursday (Dec. 8), Jackie Chan made a rare onstage appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, where he spoke about the possibility of Rush Hour 4.

“We’re talking about part 4 right now,” Chan, 68, expressed to the crowd, mentioning that he would be meeting with the film’s unidentified director later in the evening to go over the script. Brett Ratner previously directed the first three Rush Hour films, but hasn’t helmed a project since 2014. In November 2017, seven women accused Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct, leading Warner Bros. to sever all ties with him. There was no word on whether or not Chris Tucker will return to the franchise.

Chan intended to quit show business prior to Rush Hour due to the decline of roles peaking his interest. “I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they’re not my culture, they don’t like this kind of action,” Deadline reports.

“My manager said look, there’s a script, and it’s called Rush Hour. I said no, Hong Kong police? I’m not going to do it. He said Jackie, why don’t you try last time. I said okay, this is the last time.” The first installment in the widely-successful franchise earned $70 million during its first weekend at the box office.

However, as Chan celebrates his 60th year as an entertainer, he admittedly yearns to do “less action stories [and] more love stories.” He is currently working a project pegged as a “drama film for women.” He later shared that his hope is to showcase the film in America very soon.