Jacquees Arrested For Biting, Kicking Woman, Police Say

Jacquees performs onstage during the 2018 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jacquees was reportedly arrested after kicking and biting a woman at a Georgia bar. The singer was detained at Gwinnett County’s Local Tap on Friday morning (June 23), the Gwinnett Daily Post reports. Georgia law enforcement charged Broadnax, 29, with simple battery and obstruction of law enforcement for the attack.

According to the arrest warrant, Jacquees, né Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, allegedly bit an unnamed woman’s hand in an “insulting and provoking nature during an altercation.”

The singer then attempted to flee the crime scene “while lawfully detained” after police arrived. Additionally, law enforcement claimed Jacquees began squabbling with security and choked and kicked a female Local Tap employee. However, the employee and security didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries from the attack.

As previously reported, Quees was detained around 1 a.m., with the singer released seven hours later on a $3,700 bond. Jacquees was only required to pay $40 of the bond to be freed from police captivity. Broadnax’s mug shot has since gone viral on social media, showing the Atlanta native with a swollen lip and a bruised eye.

FOX 5 Atlanta reports that Broadnax has been mandated to avoid the woman he allegedly bit. The court also told ‘Quees he can’t return to Local Tap, as a bond condition.

After being released from the Gwinnett County Jail, the ATL crooner posted an update on his Instagram. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Jacq posted to his IG Story, showing the musician traveling to Phoenix, Arizona, for a scheduled performance. He returned to IG on Tuesday (June 27) to post a “public service announcement” seemingly responding to his viral mug shot.

“Minneapolis on June 29, bouta finish off the tour. ‘Woman’s Worth’ out right now,” he said. “And I ain’t never got beat up either, you can’t beat [me up]… Find somebody else to play with.”