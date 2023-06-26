Jacquees Arrested For Simple Battery, Obstruction Of Law Enforcement: Report

Singer Jacquees poses for a photo during his visit to Music Choice on June 13, 2018 in New York City.

Jacquees was arrested on Friday (June 23) morning in Georgia on charges related to a domestic dispute. The singer, né Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, was charged with simple battery and obstruction of law enforcement and taken to Gwinnett County Jail.

According to XXL, his detainment transpired around 1 a.m., with the singer released seven hours later on a $3,700 bond. However, Jacquees was only required to pay $40 of the bond to be freed from police captivity. Broadnax’s mug shot has since gone viral on social media, showing the Atlanta native with a swollen lip and a bruised eye.

Further details surrounding Jacquees’ arrest have not been made public at this time. After being released from the Gwinnett County Jail, the crooner did post an update on his Instagram. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Jacq posted to his IG Story, showing the musician traveling to Phoenix, Arizona for a scheduled show.

In other legal news, Lil TJay was recently arrested on Instagram Live on earlier this month. According to TMZ, the rapper, né Tione Jayden Merrit, was detained on June 6 after he was seen sitting atop an automobile brandishing a firearm.

Before the arrest, the “Gangsta Boo” artist spoke and interacted with his fans through the IG livestream while filming a music video in Manhattan. TJay can be heard and seen in the video telling officers “don’t touch me” and swatting their hands away from him.

The police then swarmed him, slamming the musician to the ground. Witnesses could be heard telling TJay “don’t fight” and that he’s “bigger than [resisting].” Officers explained that they confiscated the “weapon,” but upon inspection, authorities discovered the gun was fake, charging Merrit with possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.