Jacquees Reacts To Being Brought Up During Keke Palmer, Usher Social Media Fiasco

Jacquees found himself getting mentioned during Twitter’s uproar over Usher serenading Keke Palmer and her baby’s father, Darius Jackson, reacting on the timeline. The “Tell Me It’s Over” singer requested people keep him out of the messy situation.

Footage surfaced on Wednesday (July 5) of the “My Boo” artist singing to the actress while she wore a revealing outfit at his Las Vegas residency. Jackson took to Twitter to call out his baby’s mother, writing “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

After getting slammed for that initial tweet, he doubled down and wrote “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.”

?? Leave me out of it https://t.co/TISkh7s9dy — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) July 6, 2023

Many Twitter users judged Darius Jackson for handling the issue publicly and for the fact that being serenaded by Usher doesn’t happen often. One user in particular wrote “It’s Usher like cmon now. I could see if it was Jacquees.”

The 29-year-old crooner caught wind of the tweet and quoted it saying “Leave me out of it” with laughing emojis. Check out the video of Usher and Keke Palmer above, plus the “B.E.D” singer’s reaction to the stray thrown his way.

Jackson’s Twitter account no longer exists, as his reactions led to people uncovering problematic tweets from his past. The fitness instructor made polarizing comments about Alton Sterling’s tragic death in 2016 and alluded to understanding why domestic violence happens in certain instances.

As for Keke, she regrets not taking more pictures in spite of his discomfort. She shared a carousel of the photos she got from the show as a subtle response to Jackson. Check them out below.