Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Hair Growth Amid Alopecia Battle

Jada Pinkett Smith is fighting the good fight against alopecia and has physical evidence to prove it. The 51-year-old actress recently shared photos of her hair’s progress.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see,” the mother of two wrote on her Monday (Aug. 7) Instagram post. The post included a carousel of two images, captioned “Past” and “Present.”

The “Past” photo is of Jada with a shaved head wearing a fuzzy white sweater and necklace. The “Present” photo is of a Jada with short, bleach-blonde hair. It’s not the luscious locks she once had, but significant growth since revealing her battle with alopecia in 2018. Check out the photos below.

“I’ve been having issues with hair loss,” Jada Pinkett Smith said back in 2018 on Red Table Talk. “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’… It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear.”

She officially debuted her buzzcut in 2021, claiming it was inspired by her daughter Willow Smith. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” Pinkett Smith explained.

Jada’s alopecia became a major topic of discussion back in March 2022 when Chris Rock made a joke about it at the Oscars. This prompted Will Smith to infamously walk on stage, slap the comedian, and repeatedly tell him, “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth!”