Jada Pinkett Smith Set To Publish ‘No Holds Barred’ Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith has announced a tell-all memoir.

According to PEOPLE, the 51-year-old actress is set to publish the upcoming literary work in the fall of 2023 with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers.

The Dey Street Books catalog also includes Gabrielle Union’s two books, We’re Going To Need More Wine and You Got Anything Stronger?

In the untitled book, the Set It Off star, “chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.”

David Livingston/Getty Images

A description continues “With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.”

Carrie Thornton, the Dey Street Books VP, and editorial director who brokered the book deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) explained the need for the book, PEOPLE reported.

“The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith. This is down to the realities of our media landscape, but also the roles thrust upon women by culture,” expressed Thornton.

“At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves. This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior.”