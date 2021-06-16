Jada Pinkett Smith Reads Tupac’s Handwritten Poem For His 50th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the LA Premiere of Lionsgate's "Angel Has Fallen" at Regency Village Theatre on August 20, 2019 in Westwood, California.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Amaru Shakur’s companionship has been chronicled on-screen and off through film, interviews, and personal relics. On Wednesday (June 16), the actress shared a hand-written poem titled “Lost Soulz” from the late rapper, which she believes has never been seen or published before.

The 49-year-old actress shared a heartfelt message on Instagram as she uploaded a video in celebration of her friend. The upload coincided with what would have been the “California Love” rapper’s 50th birthday.

“As many of you know, today is Pac’s birthday. He would’ve been 50 this year. And of course, I went down memory lane. Over the years, Pac wrote me many letters and many poems and I don’t think this one has ever been published honestly. He had a song called “Lost Souls” on the Gang Related soundtrack, but I believe this was the original concept because he wrote this, I believe, when he was at Rikers and I was like, ‘I don’t think he would have minded that I share this with you guys.”

As VIBE reported in 2014, the actress opened up about their intimate relationship on The Arsenio Hall Show.

“Pac was probably one of the first male figures that I had in my life that saw the beauty and the talent and my intelligence, separated from sex,” she said. “That’s something that a young girl usually gets from the father; I didn’t have that. ‘Pac was the first one that it wasn’t about sex. It was about ‘You, you’re a beautiful woman, you’re talented, you’re strong, I respect you. And you are my girl. You’re gon’ sit right here, and I’ma protect you.’”

Shakur was killed in a 1996 shooting which remains unsolved. There are endless conspiracies surrounding his tragic death.

Watch Smith read the poem and hear 2Pac’s 1997 track “Lost Souls” featuring The Outlawz below:

Lost Soulz

By T. Shakur

Some say nothing gold can last forever/

And 2 believe this [I] need no proof/

I have witnessed all that was pure in me/

Be changed by the evil men can do/

The innocence possessed by children/

Once lived inside my soul/

But surviving years with criminal peers/

Has turned my warm heart to cold/

I used 2 dream and fantasize/

But now I’m scared 2 sleep/

Petrified, not to live or die/

But to awaken and still be me