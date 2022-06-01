Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence About Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slap On ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence regarding the physical altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. The latest episode centered around alopecia, the autoimmune and hair loss disorder she’s opened up about in 2018.

“Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is,” she stated at the top of Wednesday’s episode before segueing to the topic of the Oscars.

“Now, about Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever,” she added. “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

While presenting at the 2022 Oscars, Rock made a shameful joke about her shaved head, to which Smith proceeded to defend his wife and slap the comedian. Afterward, Smith took home the Oscar for his performance in King Richard and resigned from the Academy pending investigation. In turn, the Academy banned him from the Oscars and related Academy events for 10 years.

Smith later took to social media apologizing for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” behavior while Jada shared that their family was focused on “deep healing,” in light of the public vitriol.

As far as her condition is concerned, she shared, “People don’t understand what alopecia is, and they don’t understand the effects of it.” Later in the episode, she sat with the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, who suffered from alopecia and died by suicide after being bullied and former NBA player Charlie Villanueva.

Watch the full episode below.