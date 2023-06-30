Jada Pinkett Smith Announces ‘Worthy’ Memoir That Tells “Everything”

Jada Pinkett Smith is telling her full story in her own words. On Thursday (June 29), the actress shared details of her forthcoming memoir Worthy on Instagram. Revealing the book’s cover and title for the first time, the 51-year-old detailed her motivations behind the literary work.

“The fact that I have, in the last four years, contributed to the creation and perpetuation of falsehoods about myself, in which other untrue narratives were birthed, has surely aided in the misunderstandings that surround me,” explained the caption.

“This fall, with deep humility and respect, I will take back my narrative. My memoir starts at the beginning, offering an unvarnished and revealing account from my challenging upbringing in Baltimore into a controversial life in Hollywood,” it continued. “It’s a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths.”

First teased last fall, the Set It Off star revealed to PEOPLE every topic will be covered from page to page, including recent discussions about the use of psychedelics by her son Jaden Smith and the infamous moment when her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live at the Oscars.

“So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk that they know my journey. And they really don’t. There’s been so much about my journey that I haven’t really been able to share on a format like RTT,” detailed the Girls Trip actress.

She continued to explain, “Yeah. I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I’ve participated in, the falsehoods about myself. In the book I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey. I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright.”

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Worthy book tour begins in October, with tickets available on the official website. Check out the tour dates below.

Monday, Oct. 16 – New York, NY / PAC NYC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Baltimore, MD / Enoch Pratt Free Library

Thursday, Oct. 19 – Washington, DC / Howard Theatre in partnership with Mahogany Books

Friday, Oct. 20 – Detroit, MI / The CUBE in partnership with Source Booksellers

Saturday, Oct. 21 – Houston, TX / St. John’s Downtown in partnership with Kindred Stories

Sunday, Oct. 22 – Memphis, TN / novel.

Monday, Oct. 23 – Atlanta, GA / Buckhead Theatre

Sunday, Nov. 12 – Miami, FL / Miami Book Fair

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA / Barnes & Noble The Grove

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA / Octavia’s Bookshelf