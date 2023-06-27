Jadakiss And Charlamagne Tha God React To Pusha T And Jim Jones Battle

The war of words between Pusha T and Jim Jones has become a topic of conversation within the Hip-Hop community, with various artists and fans weighing in. Jadakiss and Charlamagne Tha God are two notable figures that have shared their thoughts on the rap battle, which appears to be quickly heating up, as back-to-back diss records were released within the span of a week.

While speaking with on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Jadakiss, who is renowned for his own experience in rap beefs, admitted that he’s not as fond of the battle as some may think. According to The LOX member, he doesn’t feel that the matchup between the two rappers is appropriate, but says he’s willing to watch it run its course.

“I don’t like the battle,” Jadakiss said in a recent clip. “I’m not really vying for what’s going on with that. If it was supposed to happen, that’s cool. It’s cool, but it ain’t cool for me. I don’t like the matchup.”

However, the rapper agreed with Kev that rap battles are best when they don’t lead to any violence and remain competitive rather than personal or glaringly disrespectful. “It’s always dope when it’s no added information,” the rapper continued. “If it stays like that, if it’s no lines crossed outside of rap, I’ll love it. Just keep it raps.”

On the other hand, Charlamagne Tha God appeared to enjoy the brewing beef between the two rap stars, but feels as though Pusha T will ultimately be the victor in the long-run. He attributed his prediction to his belief that Jim Jones’ first diss track “Summer Collection” was not scathing enough to ward off the onslaught he feels the Clipse member is prepared to unleash.

“I don’t think that’s enough,” The Breakfast Club cohost said on Monday morning (June 26). “I think if you shoot at Pusha, you just gotta go ahead and drop the nuke… That’s what Pusha’s gonna do, if Pusha replies. If we’re looking at the way Pusha has replied before, Pusha gonna drop a nuke off top.”

The South Carolina native said that although he respects Jim’s effort, he feels that the Diplomats member has to come with his best and most vicious lyrical shots and slights. “So, I like what Jim did. I just don’t know if that’s enough. If you’re gonna engage, you gotta go-go. You can’t fire any warning shots. And I like what Jim did, but you gotta go for the head. I don’t know if he went for the head,” he said.

When cohost DJ Envy reasoned that Jim Jones may be baiting Pusha T with a warning shot and has more damaging material prepared, Charlamagne voices his doubt. “When you say ‘not yet’ with Pusha, you can’t say ‘not yet’ with Pusha. You either aim for the head or you do nothing,” he replied.

On Saturday (June 24), Jim Jones responded to Pusha T’s jabs aimed at him on a new Clipse track that was unveiled during Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Menswear fashion show in Paris last week. Titled “Summer Collection,” the track finds Capo referring to Pusha as a “slave” to Kanye West and accusing his brother and groupmate No Malice of using crack cocaine, among other digs.

Listen to Pusha T and Jim Jones’ first round of diss tracks below.