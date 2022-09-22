Jadakiss Says He Used To “Hate” Ghostwriting Songs For Diddy And Bad Boy Records

Jadakiss and The LOX began their careers as artists on Bad Boy Records, working under the tutelage of CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs. While The LOX’s tenure on the label was short-lived, Diddy, 52, also enlisted the group’s individual talents as writers for his own benefit, with Jada being a primary contributor to many of Diddy and Bad Boy’s hits.

During an appearance on Smoke DZA’s The Personal Party Podcast, Jada revealed that he loathed penning verses for Diddy due to feeling as if he was losing himself as an artist.

“I really hated it,” Jadakiss, 47, told DZA. “After giving [Diddy] ‘Benjamins,’ ‘Victory,’ ‘Senorita’ and a couple remixes I used to feel like it was taking away too much of me. I didn’t know how to morph. It ain’t like he was a ni**a that I knew my whole life and I could describe him how I think he should be.“

Jada went on to explain how Diddy’s lifestyle and financial status hampered his ability to write for the mogul.

“I ain’t feel like I could write the bars for myself and give it to him because I didn’t feel like it fit it. He had too much money. I was still extra grungy and my mind couldn’t think about that much Versace or being on that type of financial level so it used to conflict with me writing for him.”

He continued, “But [Diddy] used to tell me, ‘Give me the sh*t that you would say for you.’ But I’m like, ‘It ain’t gonna fit for you.’ He used to know how to make it work. Until I got older and realized how easy it was.”

The LOX signed to Bad Boy Records in 1996 and released their debut album, Money, Power & Respect, in 1998. Jada and his groupmates would contribute to other album releases from Bad Boy, particularly Diddy’s solo debut album, No Way Out.

Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, No Way Out sold several million copies and produced hits like “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down,” “I’ll Be Missing You,” “It’s All About the Benjamins,” “Been Around the World,” and “Victory.”

Watch Jadakiss’ appearance on the Personal Party Podcast below.