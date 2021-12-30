Jadakiss Explains Why Living “Healthy Is Gangsta”

Jadakiss offered his definition of a gangster during an episode of the Facebook Watch series The Pull Up. In a clip shared on the rapper’s social media, he explains how his lifestyle choices has made being healthy the cool thing to do, and why everyone should take a similar route.

“I think healthy is gangsta,” the 46-year-old rapper exclaimed.

He continued, “Everybody want to be tough guys and this and that, and rich. If you not healthy, you can’t be alive to spend your money. If you not healthy, you can’t enjoy the party, you can’t enjoy the perks of life, you won’t be here to see your kids graduate, to see ’em score they first touchdown, to see things like that. So health is more important than anything.”

He continued to share how his fellow members of The Lox all maintain a health-conscious lifestyle.

“My brothers, Styles, and Sheek… Sheek been working out forever. Styles been on us to eat right and live right. So it’s a collective lifestyle that you gotta live and there’s nothing corny about wanting to live.”

The rappers not only encourage healthy habits among each other but have created space for others to do the same. In February, Styles P discussed the importance of why he decided to open Juices For Life in the Bronx with Good Morning America.

“It is important that you take care of the forgotten. Obviously, this started with us being because we’re from a Black and brown community,” said Styles. “We’re from a poverty community, but why does that mean we don’t have to eat right?”

He continued, “It’s not about being a vegan, it’s not about being plant-based, that’s not what I’m pushing on people, we push balance and health,” said Styles. “It’s about the people.”

View the full episode of Pull Up with Jadakiss featuring Lil Cease below.