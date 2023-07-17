Jadakiss Thinks This Version Of Ye Isn’t As “Awesome”

Kanye West’s recent antics and change in character have left a sour taste in many people’s mouths. Jadakiss is the latest to speak on the Chicago superproducer, hinting at the idea that he isn’t as “awesome” as he once was.

The LOX rapper appeared on The Adam Friedland Show last Wednesday (July 12) and was asked if he was familiar with Ye and Jay-Z’s song “Brothers In Paris” aka their newly Diamond-certified record “Ni**as In Paris.” Jada acknowledged knowing the record and said “It was a good song.”

Friedland went on to ask Kiss about Yeezy and how he is doing today. “I’ve met like five or six different Kanye’s,” the Yonkers rapper said. “The first four was awesome. The last two was a little bit….,” indicating that the previous “awesome” status is no longer valid. Check out the full episode of The Adam Friedland Show below.

This isn’t the first time Jadakiss has spoken about Kanye West. TMZ caught up with the “Why” rapper back in October 2022 in the midst of Ye’s controversy surrounding his anti-Semitic rants. “Everybody need to pray for Kanye and let the Lord work it out. He’ll be alright,” Jada said. “I’m always for the artists. Some say and do dumb stuff, but I’m always for the artist.”

The reporter asked the 48-year-old wordsmith if he believes West will be able to get back on track, to which he replied “Definitely. They build you up to kick you back down to build you up again.”

Jadakiss and Kanye West have had a long-spanning collaborative relationship, beginning in 2004 with the record “Gettin It In.” They also linked up on the G.O.O.D Music remix to Chief Keef’s 2012 track “I Don’t Like.” Most recently, Jada appeared on the over 11-minute song “Jesus Lord Pt. 2” alongside his LOX peers Styles P and Sheek Louch plus Jay Electronica and Swizz Beatz. “Jesus Lord Pt. 2” was a last-minute addition to the polarizing artist’s 2021 album Donda. Check out the track below.