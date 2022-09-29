Jadakiss Names Biggie, Nas, And More As Top 5 Rap Voices Ever

Jadakiss has long been regarded as having one of the most memorable rap voices in the history of the genre, thus he is the ideal candidate to decide who else in the culture deserves to make that list.

“This show is amazing, cause nobody never asked me who I think got the top five or top three type of voices.” Kiss said on new Uproxx show Fresh Pair, hosted by producer Just Blaze and sneaker innovator Katty Customs.

The 47-year-old MC went on to name his top five voices, beginning with late Gang Starr rapper and “Right Where You Stand” collaborator, Guru.

“Guru, rest in peace. He had an ill voice,” said the artist, which Customs emphatically agreed with before moving on to discuss a favorite Wu-Tang member.

“Meth. When the Wu came, Meth’s voice was deep and raspy and he just has an ill voice.”

For his next choice, Brooklyn legend Biggie, he said “Big with the nasal. It sounds like he’s having a hard time breathing but that’s making his cadence extra crazy.”

Kiss continued on with praise for Tone Loc, insisting that, “Nobody ever thought about it. I thought Tone Loc’s voice was ill.”

Just Blaze almost sounded surprised at that answer but agreed, saying “That’s a good one, man!”

And lastly, Nas, saying of the Queens rep, “He got the nasal, he got the-you know what I mean?”

As they wrapped up the discussion, Jadakiss seemingly remembered the internet’s proclivity for getting offended and debating others’ opinions.

The “Money, Power, Respect” rapper shot himself some bail by adding, “That’s voices, so don’t get mad at me! I said voices, guys. Just voices!” while Customs laughed.

Check out the segment above.