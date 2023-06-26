Jaden Smith Explains Why He Chooses Psychedelics Over Other Drugs

Jaden Smith joined panelists at the Psychedelic Science Conference in Denver, CO. from June 19-23, where he spoke on his use of plant medicine. The five-day event included speakers Aaron Rodgers, Melissa Etheridge, Eric Andre, Sasha Cohen, Michael Pollan, and John Powell Mackey.

The rapper and actor revealed why he would rather use psychedelic drugs over other stimulants, being that natural medicine “connects him to nature.”

“I think it’s really about my connection to nature that I’ve always felt throughout my whole life,” he started. “I think it’s that connection of nature that I feel within me, that makes me feel the connection with psychedelics, you know.”

Jaden Smith speaks about staying authentic as a creator at the Samsung Galaxy Creators Collective at Gilley’s Dallas on March 21, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to Smith, he was able to access a “deeper, deeper, deeper layer of a connection with nature” than he had ever thought possible before he “discovered psychedelics and realized the effects.”

Sharing his very first experience with natural drugs, Smith deemed the time as “a turning point in his understanding of nature and himself. “I felt like I fully was connected with nature and with a tree, specifically one specific tree that I felt like… I just had an indescribable experience with the tree,” he said.

Elaborating on how psychedelics have enhanced his creativity and sparked his perception of momentum, he shared an unusual analogy.

“You have a car on the top of a hill and if you just push it a little bit and then you run in front of and you stop it, you’ll be able to stop it,” he explained. “But if you push it from the top of the hill and you try to stop it when it’s at the bottom of the hill, you won’t be able to stop it.”

Jaden Smith attends Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” at Louis Vuitton Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive on July 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Smith also explained to the audience the importance of being in a “safe space” when using psychedelics for recreational use, adding that your environment and who’s around you matters.

“Whether it was me that was having a difficult time, whether there was someone else that was having a difficult time, you always want to have that support group of people around you,” Smith advised. “The set, the setting is so important…it’s the physical set, the setting, but it’s also the mental, the mindset.

“A reassuring team is indispensable during these experiences, particularly during challenging or novel ones.”

