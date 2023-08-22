Jalen Hurts Graces ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover, Dubbed “New Fresh Prince”

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts has been tapped to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s NFL Preview Issue. The Philadelphia Eagles star athlete is seen seated, flashing his $255 million smile while rocking a pair of “Lucky Green” Air Jordan 1’s, camouflage hunting pants, a white tee, and, of course, an Eagles snapback.

The cover story follows the humble Air Jordan ambassador on his Master’s Degree ceremony from the University of Oklahoma in May 2023. Around this time, Hurts detailed his educational accomplishment with the Eagles’ On the Inside segment.

“It was a goal that I set for myself, and I think more importantly, it’s something that I started and it’s something I had to finish,” Hurts said. “I think it was the perfect time for me to do it, considering I was probably going to run out of time to finish it later on with my credits expiring. It’s important to me and it’s something that made my parents proud. I know my mom has her master’s already; my girl has her master’s. So, I’m chasing them. My best friend has his master’s. So, just chasing them.”

Jalen Hurts has a master plan to bring Philadelphia another Lombardi Trophy



The Eagles quarterback stars on the cover of SI's 2023 NFL preview: https://t.co/Ei4XPHafsT pic.twitter.com/Jtia28N3Ey — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 21, 2023

Along with the coveted SI cover, Hurts has also been picked as the new face of Hulu’s Live Sports campaign. The new ad released on Monday (Aug. 21) shows a “Mandela Effect” joke based around Jalen’s last name not actually being “Hurts” but instead “Hulu Has Live Sports.” Throughout the 30-second commercial, Hurts shows love to his fans and family by signing memorabilia and paying for expensive dinners.

2022 and 2023 were breakout years for Jalen as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback. As a result, the former Sooners football player and his NFC East squad agreed to a new five-year, $255 million contract extension in April 2023.

According to the National Football League, the deal’s total guarantee is $179.304 million, with $110 million ensured at the time of signing. Hurts’ extension features $126.5 million fully guaranteed by March 2024 and a no-trade clause— a first in Eagles’ history.