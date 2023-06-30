Jalen Rose, Keyshawn Johnson, And More Let Go Amid ESPN Layoffs

ESPN has cut ties with about 20 of their on-air personalities, including Jalen Rose and Keyshawn Johnson, amid the company’s layoffs.

According to The New York Post, Disney’s sports brand revealed that its decision is an attempt to hit financial targets for 2023 and beyond. As part of the cuts, other notable figures let go from the network include Jay Williams, Max Kellerman, and legendary analyst, Jeff Van Gundy.

ESPN released a statement regarding the “seismic changes in [Disney’s] business.” “Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun,” the company’s statement. “This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead.

“This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

Basketball player Jay Williams attends the “Belief” New York premiere at TheTimesCenter on October 14, 2015 in New York City. McCarthy/Getty Images

According to Variety, the sports network plans to “pay these staffers out the full value of their current agreements.” However, these terms may be renegotiated if these personalities land new gigs at other competing networks. The outlet reports that ESPN will be looking to cut more on-air personnel in the coming months.

Jeff Van Gundy has been an ESPN employee for over 15 years, gaining wide acclaim for his basketball commentary. Notably, Van Gundy was part of an NBA broadcasting team, where he called games alongside Mike Breen and Mark Jackson.

Keyshawn Johnson debuted on ESPN as a guest analyst during the 2007 NFL Draft. He has appeared across the network, commenting on shows such as First Take and NFL Live.