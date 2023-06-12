James Ross, Winner Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, Clears Arrest Rumors: “I’m Not In Jail”

James Ross, f.k.a Tyra Sanchez, season 2 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, was rumored to have been arrested over the weekend on serious charges. However, Ross, who identifies as They/Them, has cleared the air that it simply isn’t true.

On Saturday (June 10), a month old police report resurfaced on Twitter of Ross’ arrest by the Starke Police Department in Florida. TMZ and many other news outlets began reporting that the ex-entertainer allegedly threatened police, resulting in charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting without violence.

Ross took to Twitter in a series of tweets to clear the the air about their May 19 arrest.

“Ummm. I’m not in jail,” Ross wrote. “I actually just woke up after exhaustion from my trip to Boston where I attended my son’s high school graduation. You can stop with the rumors and speculation. Standby while I sue @StarkePoliceDep.”

Upset at how media identified them while spreading news of his month-old arrest, the 35-year-old tweeted, “Funny a black ‘trans’ that identifies as they/them still refers to me as she/her and calls me Tyra repeatedly. I’d be wrong if I referred to @lovebscott as him as he has a d**k. HE never covers anything positive I’ve done over the years, just adds negativity to the masses. I-C-U.”

In addition, Ross tweeted said that they would not be open to interviews with any “news outlet/media/blog” that reaches out. “I announced a tour in February, did you cover that? I did an interview in March. Did you cover that? Unless you’re paying at minimum 1k for my time, stay out my inbox. Now, cover that story,” he wrote.

TMZ reported that the former drag queen was allegedly involved in a minor vehicle collision in Starke, in May and once police officers arrived to the scene, things quickly escalated. Allegedly Ross got out of their car, verbally attacked the authorities, and even tried to flee all before being arrested.

In addition, the New York Post reported that Ross attempted to reach into their car when an officer tried to handcuff them, indicative of possibly having a weapon. According to Entertainment Weekly, Sasha Shreiner, Starke PD Supervisor of Records, stated that the “incident is still under investigation” and “no further” information can be released on the matter.

