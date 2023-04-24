Jamie Foxx Is “Awake And Alert” As He Continues Recovery Following “Medical Complication”

Jamie Foxx is now “awake and alert” after being hospitalized last week for what his daughter Corinne Foxx described as a “medical complication,” sources tell PEOPLE. The exact cause of his hospitalization has yet to be disclosed to the public.

“He’s OK, thank God,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

Other close sources to the Academy Award-winner have shared updates on the 55-year-old’s health as he recovers in a Georgia medical facility.

On Thursday (April 20), during Martin Lawrence’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, he told Extra: “I hear he’s [Foxx] doing better. My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him: one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

Reportedly, Foxx, who’s birth name is Eric Marlon Bishop, had the medical incident on April 11 while visiting the Peach State to film Netflix’s Back in Action — but not while he was on set. Foxx was transported to the hospital immediately after the complication, where he reportedly remains.

It is also reported that production for the film resumed shortly after the incident, with a photo and stunt double pulled in to temporarily replace Foxx.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne first announced to the public that father had suffered from sort of “medical complication” on April 12. At the time, she did not share details about what happened to him, but did say that he received immediate care.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old wrote in a statement on behalf of the Foxx family. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

“The family asks for privacy during this time.”

VIBE wishes Jamie Foxx a speedy recovery.