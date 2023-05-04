Jamie Foxx Releases First Statement Since Hospitalization, Says He’s “Feeling Blessed”

Jamie Foxx has made his first public statement since being hospitalized three weeks ago. Although his daughter, Corinne Foxx, and many of his Hollywood peers have spoken out on his behalf, he has now given supporters an update himself.

“Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed [praying hands, heart, fox emojis],” Foxx wrote via Instagram on Wednesday (May 3).

Foxx’s comment section immediately filled with well wishes, emojis and support from fans and his friends.

“SHONDO!!!! Supreme, forever goood love for you,” comedian Deon Cole wrote as radio personality Angie Martinez said, “ur SO loved Jamie! lots of prayers going up [heart and praying hands emojis].”

Other folks who sent support via IG include Vin Diesel, Kevin Liles, Juelz Santana, Goapele, J. Alphonse, Cory Hardrict, T.I., Larenz Tate, DJ Khaled and many more.

Since the 55-year-old has been on the road to recovery, many of his Hollywood peers have spoken out on his medical status. Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Nick Cannon, Martin Lawrence, Lebron James, and a slew of others have all publicly sent well wishes to Foxx and his family.

“I hear he’s [Foxx] doing better,” Lawrence said during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him: one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

As the beloved actor recovers in an Atlanta medical facility, his and his daughter’s hosting roles on FOX’s Beat Shazam game show have been temporarily filled with guest hosts Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne.

FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Unclear of when Foxx will be released, the music game show that Foxx hosted alongside his DJing daughter has reportedly started production for its sixth season without the father-daughter duo.

Corinne first announced to the public that her father had suffered some sort of “medical complication” on April 12. At the time, she did not share details about what happened to him, but did say that he received immediate care.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old wrote in a statement on behalf of the Foxx family. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

“The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx, who’s birth name is Eric Marlon Bishop, suffered from the “medical complication” on April 11 while visiting the Peach State to film the forthcoming Netflix flick Back In Action — but not while he was on set. Foxx was transported to the hospital immediately following his incident, where he’s remained.

The triple threat’s exact medical condition is unknown to the public as of now, but reportedly, close sources to the 55-year-old have asked everyone to “Pray for Jamie.” The week prior, a source told PEOPLE that the Ray actor was “OK” and “awake and alert.”

However, the source added that doctors were running tests and “keeping him under observation.”