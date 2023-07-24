Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Regarding Health Concerns And Public Speculation

Jamie Foxx broke his silence on Saturday (July 22) via an Instagram video, where fans saw the Oscar winner speak publicly about his recent health scare and its subsequent speculation.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it took me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” began Foxx, 55.

Continuing, “I know a lot of people were waiting and you know wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

He credited his younger sister, Deidra Dixon, and eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, for saving his life.

“To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life. So to them, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and y’all know they kept it airtight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these,” explained the They Cloned Tyrone star.

He later address the public speculation that he was paralyzed. “As you can see, the eyes are working fine […] and I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Fighting tears, he concluded, “I love all of the love that I got. I know they talk about people crying on video, but it is what it is […] I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain’t (I think I’ve got a good one out), and songs that I sing. … I’m here on earth because of some great people. I’m here on earth because of God, man.”

Corinne, 29, first announced the medical scare back in April on Instagram. “From the Foxx Family, we wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” read the since-deleted statement.

Foxx made his first public appearance since the health concerns earlier this month, waving to fans from a boat.