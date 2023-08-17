Jamie Foxx Reveals He’s “Finally Startin’ To Feel Like Himself”

Jamie Foxx has shared a health update, and he states that he is “finally startin’ to feel like [himself].” On Wednesday (Aug. 16), the multi-hyphenate posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and uploaded a carousel of new photos. He detailed his recent health scare as an “unexpected dark journey” but has managed to bounce back.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey,” he said. “But I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”

In July 2023, Foxx, 55, broke his silence on his illness, shedding some light on what transpired. In a video clip, the comedian addressed his desire to keep his sickness private, stating he didn’t want his fans to see him ill.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it took me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting and you know wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show,” he continued. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

He also shouted out the family members who helped him during the tough situation, saying, “To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life… I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight. They didn’t let [anything] out. They protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

Corinne, revealed her father’s medical scare in April 2023 on IG. “From the Foxx Family, we wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” the since-deleted statement read.