Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says He’s “Been Out Of The Hospital For Weeks”

Various reports surrounding Jamie Foxx’s health status has continued to swarm social media. Some speculations have included reports about beloved actor being “awake and recovering,” while others have stated that Foxx is on life support in the ICU. Today, the actor and comedian’s daughter, Corinne Fox, has decided to settle the matter.

On Friday (May 12), Corinne took to her Instagram Stories to declare that her father’s health status is improving and that he’s “been out of the hospital for weeks.”

Under an image of a RapTV post stating that Foxx’s family was “preparing for the worst,” she wrote, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickle ball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

She added, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

On May 3, Foxx, né Eric Marlon Bishop, also made a public statement on his personal Instagram account and posted, “Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed [praying hands, heart, fox emojis].”

Many were skeptical about whether Foxx wrote the post himself. The 55-year-old’s comment section immediately filled with well wishes, emojis, and support from fans and his friends.

“SHONDO!!!! Supreme, forever goood love for you,” fellow comedian Deon Cole wrote. “ur SO loved Jamie! lots of prayers going up [heart and praying hands emojis],” typed radio personality Angie Martinez. Other entertainment figures like Vin Diesel, Kevin Liles, Juelz Santana, Goapele, J. Alphonse, Cory Hardrict, T.I., Larenz Tate, DJ Khaled and many more shared their support on social media.

It was recently revealed that FOX’s Beat Shazam show would temporarily fill Foxx and his daughter’s roles as hosts with guests Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne. The music game show will be going into its sixth season without the father-daughter duo.

Corinne first announced to the public that father had suffered from sort of “medical complication” on April 12 without any details about what transpired.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old wrote in a statement on behalf of the Foxx family. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx was reportedly in Atlanta filming Netflix’s Back In Action at the time of his medical emergency.