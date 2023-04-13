Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due To “Medical Complication”

Jamie Foxx was recently hospitalized due to a “medical complication,” his daughter, Corrine Foxx, revealed Wednesday evening.

“From the Foxx Family,” Corrine, 29, began the statement on Instagram. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

According to TMZ, Foxx, 55, was “taken to the hospital” for a “medical emergency” Tuesday morning in Atlanta.

While there’s been no indication of exactly what caused the “complication,” the Academy Award winner was most recently spotted on the set of upcoming film Back In Action, co-starring Cameron Diaz. The pair previously worked together on 1999 sports drama Any Given Sunday and again in 2014’s Annie remake. The Netflix production marks Diaz’s return to acting after bowing out of the profession.

The comedy is also set to star Glenn Close, Fleabag priest Andrew Scott and comic Jamie Demetriou.