Jamie Foxx To Star As God In ‘Not Another Church Movie’

Jamie Foxx attends the "Just Mercy" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 06, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Jamie Foxx has a new leading role. The veteran actor has been revealed as part of the talented cast of Not Another Church Movie, an upcoming film from writer-director Johnny Mack. According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the Unpredictable performer stars as God, opposite Mickey Rourke, who plays the Devil.

The project is described as a wild ride through the fabulous world of Taylor Pharry, played by Kevin Daniels, an ambitious young man given a holy mission from God himself: to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. As he aims to carry out his assignment, however, the Devil has his own plans.

Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt, and Lamorne Morris also star in Not Another Church Movie.

Jamie Foxx attends the “Day Shift” Dallas Fan Screening at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lake Highlands on August 05, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Omar Vega/Getty Images for Netflix

Per Deadline, producers include James Michael Cummings and former Warner Bros executive Jim Cardwell. Valerie McCaffrey serves as executive producer.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing,” expressed producer Cummings in a statement to the outlet. “This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint.”

McCaffrey added, “The name talent that has come together for this fun comedy is unprecedented. You see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God.”