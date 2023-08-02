Jamie Foxx Shouts Out “Courageous” Sister Deidra On Her Birthday: “Without You, I Would Not Be Here”

Jamie Foxx has a real love for his sister, Deidra Dixon, and all she has done for him, especially during his recent health scare. The 55-year-old actor showed her love in a recent Instagram post on her birthday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 ‘D,'” he wrote on Tuesday (August 1). “You are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason. And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life… I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft.”

The post featured a carousel of 10 images, starting with a picture of the two embracing and then nine selfies of just Deidra. Check out Foxx’s heartwarming post below.

This was Jamie Foxx’s first Instagram post since the July 22 video, where he spoke on his health emergency in April that sidelined him for months. In the post, he thanked Deidra Dixon and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, for protecting him as he recovered. “To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” the Academy Award winner said. “So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way.”

“And y’all know they kept it airtight, didn’t let nothing out,” he continued. “They protected me and that’s what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these.”

There was a lot of speculation and false reports regarding the “Blame It” singer’s health, but his family came to his aid and provided accurate details to the curious fans when the time was right.

Foxx also explained why he chose to keep things private in the video. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he said. “I know a lot of people were waiting, and you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you I just didn’t want you to see me like that man.” Check out the full video below.