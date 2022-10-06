Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot

Jamie Foxx attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero.

“Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”

Blumhouse’s superhero film, which has been in development since 2017, also received a gaggle of new scribes to help tell their story.

Scott Silver (Joker), Malcolm Spellman (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Matt Mixon will spearhead the film’s storytelling, working on an entirely new script. In addition, McFarlane, who created the character in 1992, is still attached to the movie as a producer.

McFarlane was previously said to be the film’s director and initially began on a script. However, he confessed he wasn’t best suited for either role, which led to the film snagging some high-profile comic book screenwriters.

“If we’ve got an A-list actor, A-list producers, A-list writers, then do you want to shoot for A-list directors, A-list cinematographers?” McFarlane told THR. “The answer is, ‘Of course.’ Let’s keep the momentum going.”

Spellman, who also worked on Bel-Air, Empire, and the forthcoming Captain America 4, remarked that Spawn carries a special meaning for him as a Black man in comics.

“I grew up in Berkeley, which is a comic book city. Todd McFarlane’s Spawn character was always one of my favorites — a Black superhero that was no bulls**t, he was cool and dealt with modern issues,” Spellman said in an official press release. “Myself, Matt Mixon, and Scott Silver are pledged to honoring what Todd started and what Spawn is at its core, delivering something relevant and edgy and unlike any other superhero movie out there.”

Spawn was the launch title for Image Comics, where McFarlane, who became a household name for his work on Spider-Man in the ’90s, has been and remains the CEO.

After he left Marvel, Todd and Image Comics released the original Spawn comic book issue No. 1 in May 1992. The comic became an instant hit, moving 1.7 million units in its debut.

Spawn’s popularity led to an animated HBO show and a 1997 New Line movie starring Michael Jai White as the dark character.

In the comics, Spawn is an ex-black-ops agent who makes a pact with a demon after he’s murdered. The demonic figure returns him to Earth, but, to his surprise, five years have passed. Furthermore, Spawn’s wife has seemingly moved on, and he wanders the streets as a disfigured “spawn of hell.”