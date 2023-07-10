Jamie Foxx Waves To Fans From Boat In First Appearance Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx attends the "Just Mercy" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 06, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Jamie Foxx was spotted waving to excited fans this weekend in his first public appearance since his hospitalization.

In footage published on Sunday (July 9) by TMZ, the actor is seen on a boat traveling through the Chicago River. On Monday, the 55-year-old dropped a note on social media, confirming his presence in the viral video.

“Boat life,” he wrote, followed by the fox emoji. “Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!”

Boat life ?

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

News of the Ray star’s medical complications was made public in April after his daughter made an announcement on social media. Although the family did not reveal the ailment plaguing the acclaimed actor, the statement assured his healing journey.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” explained Corrine Foxx.

Jamie Foxx attends the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Since his medical emergency, amid widespread conspiracy theories surrounding his health, the “Unpredictable” singer has only made one public statement regarding the incident. Taking to social media, the Oscar winner expressed gratitude to fans and friends concerned for his health and wellness.

Foxx’s Hollywood peers have also spoken out with updates regarding his recovery process. Martin Lawrence and Nick Cannon both relayed positive messages regarding the Django Unchained star’s recovery. Most recently, John Boyega shared details of a phone call with his They Cloned Tyrone co-star.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” explained Boyega. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return. I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”