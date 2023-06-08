Jamie Foxx’s Rep Debunks Claim That COVID-19 Vaccine Caused Blood Clot And Stroke

Jamie Foxx’s rep has responded to a conspiracy theory brought on by gossip columnist A.J. Benza about the beloved actor’s health scare from April.

On Saturday (June 3), Benza appeared on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s Ask Dr. Drew podcast, where he claimed that Foxx had developed a blood clot after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and therefore suffered a stroke.

However, on Wednesday (June 7), Foxx’s publicist debunked that claim stating to NBC News that Benza’s allegations were “completely inaccurate.” The CDC has reported that the vaccines are “safe and effective,” despite consumers’ ideas about them.

The Oscar winner was hospitalized in April for a “medical complication” according to his daughter Corinne. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Instagram/CorinneFoxx

After ongoing speculations, the 29-year-old addressed rumors by revealing that her dad had been out of the hospital for weeks.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote on IG at the time. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickle ball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

She added, “We have an exciting announcement coming next week too!”

Instagram/corinnefoxx

TMZ also reported that Foxx entered a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago after photos surfaced of his daughters and others leaving the health facility.

Jamie has addressed the public once since his health scare with an Instagram Story stating, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” He later thanked Nick Cannon, who was appointed as the new host of the FOX show Beat Shazam with Kelly Osbourne.

“Appreciate ya my boy @NickCannon,” he wrote on IG in May while adding, “See u all soon.”

Cannon also spoke on Foxx’s current health, saying his friend would address fans when “he’s ready.”

“One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private,” the 42-year-old told Extra in an interview.

“I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional, and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that. I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world the way that only he can.”