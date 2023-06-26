Skip to main content
Janelle Monáe Embraces Stretch Marks After Being “Self-Conscious” About Them

"It's really sexy, so I like my little stretch marks."

Janelle Monáe
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

During an interview with StyleLikeU’s What’s Underneath video series, Janelle Monaé opened up about embracing her body and any imperfections it may come with. The 37-year-old entertainer also admitted that she was once self-conscious about her stretch marks, but as an adult, she loves them and finds them “sexy.”

“I love my stretch marks,” Monaé started. “When I was getting stretch marks as a teen, I used to be really self-conscious of them, I mean, going swimming was like hell for me because I was like, ‘Oh my God, everybody’s looking at my stretch marks.’”

She added, “I sorta like them now, and when I see them on other bodies, specifically (on the hips), it’s really sexy, so I like my little stretch marks.”

Janelle Monáe.
Elsewhere in the interview, Monáe elaborated on her former style, which consisted mostly of wearing her signature tuxedo.

“It’s about the spirit, sometimes the spirit is dressed up (in a tuxedo), sometimes the spirit is no clothes,” she said. “(The tuxedo) says like honoring the uniform, the people who have been of service, like my parents, it says swag, sexiness, like so sexy and it says pushing back against gender norms.”

Back in February, the “Lipstick Lover” began showing more skin in her single “Float,” as well as at public events like the MET Gala. Shocked by her new look, social media began recalling the time that she dressed like the “Monopoly Man.”

The singer/rapper fired back, mocking critics online with, “’I miss you in the [black] and white suits!’ ‘Take them suits off we tired of that look!’ ‘You look like the monopoly man.’ ‘Why you showing so much skin? Cover back up!’ ‘Your ti**ies are pretty.’ ‘Why are you showing YOUR ti**ies? You want attention!’ GET THE F**K OFF MY AREOLA.”

Take a look at Janelle Monáe’s full interview with StyleLikeU below.

