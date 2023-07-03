Janelle Monáe Exposes Breast During Essence Festival Performance

Janelle Monáe’s recent performance at the 2023 Essence Festival on Friday (June 30) left many with their jaws dropped.

In New Orleans, the “I Like That” singer took the stage in a black and white bikini top, shorts, and matching hat, as she exposed one of her breasts.

During the live performance of her song “You” featuring Jidenna, Monáe sang the lyrics: “Sometimes I’m peachy, and sometimes I’m vulgar/ Even when I’m sleeping I got one eye open/ You cannot police me, so get off my areola.”

The crowd cheered when the Dirty Computer impresario pushed the envelope during her performance. However, the move was met with backlash on social media.

“Completely unnecessary… A music performance or a strip club… Confused?” one Instagram user wrote in The Neighborhood Talk’s comment section of the reposted clip. Another critic said, “Somebody call the police. This is crazy. Kids were there. She’s doing all of this for what? SMH.”

See clip and commentary above. View explicit photo below:

Janelle Monáe performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Monáe has practiced exhibitionism many times before. In May, the “Lipstick Lover” crooner flashed her breasts at another live performance of hers, where fans were invited to listen to her latest album The Age of Pleasure. She also been showing off her twins in recent music videos of hers, including “Float.”

The 37-year-old also recently told Rolling Stone that she feels “much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free.” And she has been doing just that. She added, “It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole f**king lifestyle.”

Speaking to the album, she added, “This album is not about a fight. It’s about living in an oasis created by us for us. Even with everything going on in the world, this is our moment to breathe together, unapologetically taking this beat to enjoy — to hurry up and live.”

Take a look at the explicit clip of Janelle Monáe’s Essence Fest performance above.